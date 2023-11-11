Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -478.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

