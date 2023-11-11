Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

