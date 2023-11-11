Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 347 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $107.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.08 per share, with a total value of $980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,674.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,113,417 shares valued at $112,700,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

