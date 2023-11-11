Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

