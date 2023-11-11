Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 345,727 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $4,973,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

