Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 496,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

