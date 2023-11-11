Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $436,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

