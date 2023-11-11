Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SDY stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

