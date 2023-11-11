Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $377,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.