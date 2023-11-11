Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $377,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.