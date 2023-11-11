Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $7.07 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

