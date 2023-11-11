Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,301,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 410,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:BFEB opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

