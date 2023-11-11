Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,807,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,651,279.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JOE opened at $48.67 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

