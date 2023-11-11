Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 544 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

