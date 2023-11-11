Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 780 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.81 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.