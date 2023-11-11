ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.