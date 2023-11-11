Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,120.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,903.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,975.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.