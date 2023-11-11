Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.5 %

CHH stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

