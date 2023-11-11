Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

