Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

