Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 7,035 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

