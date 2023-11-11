Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.