Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.5 %

CLNE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

