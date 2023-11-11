CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

