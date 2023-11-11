Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

CDE opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

