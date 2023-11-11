Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Coffee stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Invest in Esports
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.