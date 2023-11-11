Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

