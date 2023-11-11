Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

