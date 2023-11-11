Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

