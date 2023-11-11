Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.