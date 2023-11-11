Commerce Bank Buys 15,020 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 319.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $143.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

