Commerce Bank Has $29.16 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

