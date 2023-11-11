Commerce Bank Has $5.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 130,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.