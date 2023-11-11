Commerce Bank Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $685.43 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.86 and a 200-day moving average of $625.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.