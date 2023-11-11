Commerce Bank Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $39,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

