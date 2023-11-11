Commerce Bank Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

