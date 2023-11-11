Commerce Bank Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

AMP stock opened at $336.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.