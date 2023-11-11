Commerce Bank Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86,003 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

