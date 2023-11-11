Commerce Bank Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

