Commerce Bank Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.9 %

LEG opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

