Commerce Bank Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rollins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ROL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

