Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

