Commerce Bank Purchases 47,877 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoDaddy Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE GDDY opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $87.85.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoDaddy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.