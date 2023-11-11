Commerce Bank Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $792.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.98 and its 200 day moving average is $715.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.