Commerce Bank Sells 1,732 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $65,725,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.60.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.