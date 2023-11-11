Commerce Bank Sells 2,416 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $453.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

