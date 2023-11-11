Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $378.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

