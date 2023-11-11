Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 3.4%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.