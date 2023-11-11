Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.03 million, a P/E ratio of 118.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after buying an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.