comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

comScore Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.63 on Friday. comScore has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.84 million. Analysts predict that comScore will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other comScore news, Director Brian J. Wendling bought 39,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $30,131.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,104.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,647 shares of company stock valued at $44,932. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of comScore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in comScore by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

