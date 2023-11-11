ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

