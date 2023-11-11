Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.